Bulgaria Supports Finland and Sweden for NATO

The Council of Ministers adopted a Decision approving draft protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty on the Accession of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden to NATO and authorizing the Interim Governor of the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Bulgaria to NATO to sign on behalf of Bulgaria.

In the context of the current security environment, the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden submitted their applications to join NATO on 18 May 2022 at the Alliance's Headquarters. The membership of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden in NATO will have a positive effect on the security environment in the Euro-Atlantic area. NATO enlargement will not be aimed at third countries.

The Republic of Bulgaria is a consistent supporter of NATO's open-door policy. The accession of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden is in the national interest of the Republic of Bulgaria and would be a significant step towards establishing lasting security and prosperity in Europe.

