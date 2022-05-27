COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 236 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 27, 2022, Friday // 10:24
The new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria are 236, according to the data from the Unified Information Portal. They were found in 5,478 tests, i.e. positive are 4.3 percent. Six people died - 83.33 percent of them were not vaccinated.

There have been 35 people admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, 68.57 percent of whom have not been vaccinated. 38 people remain in the intensive care units. 728 vaccines were administered. The cured for the last day are 1372.

