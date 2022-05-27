COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 236 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria are 236, according to the data from the Unified Information Portal. They were found in 5,478 tests, i.e. positive are 4.3 percent. Six people died - 83.33 percent of them were not vaccinated.
There have been 35 people admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, 68.57 percent of whom have not been vaccinated. 38 people remain in the intensive care units. 728 vaccines were administered. The cured for the last day are 1372.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 316 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Exactly 100 New Cases of COVID-19 have been Registered in Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 293 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Belgium has introduced Quarantine for Monkeypox
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 96 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » WHO has data on 92 Cases of Monkeypox from 12 Non-Endemic Countries