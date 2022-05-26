Latvia: If Ukraine Loses, We are Next

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks called on the partners to increase support for Ukraine so that they do not have to defend Latvia later, the Delfi portal reported.

"Ukraine is now fighting our war - and if it loses, the next one will come and we will pay the price for it," Pabriks said. He added that the allies did not understand this.

The Minister thanked the countries that significantly support Ukraine - the United States, Britain, Poland, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic and the Scandinavian countries.

At the same time, the politician noted that some countries are not doing their job well enough. Pabriks added that time flies and Latvia, despite generous support from Western countries, needs even more support - especially from the United States.

A few days ago, Pabriks called on representatives of the US Congress to expand military support for Latvia by increasing the presence of armed forces in the region.

/BGNES