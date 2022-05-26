Latvia: If Ukraine Loses, We are Next
Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks called on the partners to increase support for Ukraine so that they do not have to defend Latvia later, the Delfi portal reported.
"Ukraine is now fighting our war - and if it loses, the next one will come and we will pay the price for it," Pabriks said. He added that the allies did not understand this.
The Minister thanked the countries that significantly support Ukraine - the United States, Britain, Poland, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic and the Scandinavian countries.
At the same time, the politician noted that some countries are not doing their job well enough. Pabriks added that time flies and Latvia, despite generous support from Western countries, needs even more support - especially from the United States.
A few days ago, Pabriks called on representatives of the US Congress to expand military support for Latvia by increasing the presence of armed forces in the region.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 92 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia Attacked 40 Cities in Donbas, Kyiv Criticizes NATO
- » Poroshenko urges Bulgaria to Close Ports for Russian Ships and Calls for Arbitration over Gazprom
- » Ukraine will Not Make Territorial Concessions in the Name of Peace with Russia
- » Day 91 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Separatists took over Settlements in Donetsk, Kyiv blew up Warehouse with 180 Russians inside
- » Day 90 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv accused Russia of Attacking Civilians, Zelensky with a Plan “B” if he gets Killed
- » Life Imprisonment for the Russian Soldier convicted of War Crimes