COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 316 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria are 316, according to the data from the Unified Information Portal. They were found in 6917 tests, i.e. 4.5 percent were positive. Six people died - 66.67 percent of them were not vaccinated.

The number of people admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours is 62, and 77.4 percent of them have not been vaccinated. 38 people remain in intensive care units. 750 vaccines have been administered. The cured for the last day are 2158.

/BTA