Bulgarian President: Our Language will continue to Unite us as a Nation

“On May 24 we are all Bulgarians. In the hierarchy of spirit and culture, neither wealth nor power is authoritative. The nobility of the spirit is important here. And it is worn and radiated by every awake child”. This was commented by President Rumen Radev in an address on the occasion of May 24.

"Today there are seven million Bulgarians in Bulgaria. Millions of others are outside the Fatherland. But there is always an invisible homeland that everyone takes with them wherever they go. This is the Bulgarian language. From birth we are destined to think and feel the beautiful, rich, sonorous, nuanced and expressive native speech. Language inspires us, language comforts us. Language is our home and trust in difficult and lonely moments, especially far from the Motherland. In difficult years, language is the banner of satire, rebellion and freedom. When the spirit fades, language is the most accurate epicrisis: it suffers from our spelling, impoverishes its active vocabulary, its grammar disintegrates. Even our pronunciation is careless," he said.

"But the language of Vazov and Dalchev, of Zahari and Yavorov, of Petar Uvaliev and Valeri Petrov will not perish. It will survive all sorts of gloomy times of stupidity, rudeness, and foreign worship, and the experiments of the ‘foolish fools’ who arbitrarily handle their words. The Bulgarian language will outlive the intrigues of its deniers and its prodigal relatives who do not recognize their origin or kinship with our speech. The complexes of those who allow us to abandon the Cyrillic alphabet will also survive," the president said.

Radev recognizes that times are changing. "Today, Bulgarians are everywhere, and our children and grandchildren often speak several languages. But the native language, as I have had occasion to say before, is the thread through which our compatriots by blood can always find their way home", the head of state commented.

