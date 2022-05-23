Belgium has introduced Quarantine for Monkeypox

Belgium has become the first country to introduce a mandatory 21-day quarantine for monkeypox patients, Politico reported.

This happened after 4 cases of the disease were registered in the country.

The measure applies only to the sick. People who come in contact with them are not obliged to isolate themselves. However, they must be careful not to come into contact with vulnerable people.

Three people became infected during a rave party in Antwerp this month, Belgian microbiologist Emmanuel Andre said. Two of them were identified at the beginning, and the third - at the end of last week in the Wallonia region.

/ClubZ