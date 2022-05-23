Belgium has introduced Quarantine for Monkeypox

Society » HEALTH | May 23, 2022, Monday // 17:39
Bulgaria: Belgium has introduced Quarantine for Monkeypox

Belgium has become the first country to introduce a mandatory 21-day quarantine for monkeypox patients, Politico reported.

This happened after 4 cases of the disease were registered in the country.

The measure applies only to the sick. People who come in contact with them are not obliged to isolate themselves. However, they must be careful not to come into contact with vulnerable people.

Three people became infected during a rave party in Antwerp this month, Belgian microbiologist Emmanuel Andre said. Two of them were identified at the beginning, and the third - at the end of last week in the Wallonia region.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: monkeypox, Belgium, quarantine, disease
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria