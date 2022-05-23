Life Imprisonment for the Russian Soldier convicted of War Crimes
A Ukrainian court has sentenced Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison for war crimes during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old sergeant in the Russian army, has admitted to killing a 62-year-old civilian in the early days of the Russian offensive. Asked in court if he was guilty of the charges, including war crimes and premeditated murder, 21-year-old Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin from the Siberian region of Irkutsk said yes.
Prosecutors say Shishimarin was in command of a unit in a tank division when his convoy was attacked on February 28. He and four other soldiers stole a car and, while traveling near the village of Chupahovka, met a 62-year-old man on a bicycle. According to prosecutors, Shishimarin was ordered to kill the civilian and used a Kalashnikov assault rifle.
During the hearing, Shishimarin apologized to the widow of the Ukrainian citizen he killed.
Vadim Shishimarin, 21, admitted to shooting 62-year-old Alexander Shelipov near the northern village of Chupahivka on February 28th to stop him from reporting a car theft.
"I know you will not be able to forgive me, but I still ask for your forgiveness," he said on the second day of the trial in Kyiv.
/Nova
