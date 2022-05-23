COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 96 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 23, 2022, Monday // 11:29
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 96 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

During the last 24 hours, 3,021 tests for coronavirus were performed in Bulgaria and 96 of them were positive (about 3.2 percent), according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Three people died of covid in 24 hours, and 57 were cured.

The share of those not vaccinated in the new cases is 59.38 percent.

Thirteen people were admitted to hospitals, 38.46 percent of whom were not vaccinated. A total of 511 people with coronavirus are currently in hospital, including 43 in intensive care units.

12 doses of vaccines were given in the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria