COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 96 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
During the last 24 hours, 3,021 tests for coronavirus were performed in Bulgaria and 96 of them were positive (about 3.2 percent), according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
Three people died of covid in 24 hours, and 57 were cured.
The share of those not vaccinated in the new cases is 59.38 percent.
Thirteen people were admitted to hospitals, 38.46 percent of whom were not vaccinated. A total of 511 people with coronavirus are currently in hospital, including 43 in intensive care units.
12 doses of vaccines were given in the last 24 hours.
