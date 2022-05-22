COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 92 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past day are 92 with 2630 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Nearly 3.5 percent of the samples tested were positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 1,163,317. The active cases are 83,645.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 514. There are 47 patients in intensive care units. The number of patients cured in the last 24 hours is 274.

Three new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The vaccine doses administered are a total of 4,395,117, of which 64 for the last 24 hours

/BTA