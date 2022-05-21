How will Bulgarians Pay and Vote Electronically in the Future

How will Bulgarians pay and vote electronically? These and other questions were answered by the Minister of Electronic Government Bozhidar Bozhanov on Nova TV.

The goal of the Ministry of e-Government is to create a system for payment via personal mobile devices and mobile electronic identification.

Minister Bozhanov explained the technology of using this type of service: “If we want to use a service, we enter the website of the respective institution. There we must declare who we are. A QR code appears, which we scan and confirm who we are, so the system and we move forward.

The pre-registration of the mobile identification application will include ID card scanning, motion selfies and protection with PIN and biometrics.

No one will be able to steal our phone and do it for us," Bozhanov explained, assuring that even after registration, our personal data could not be used in the event of theft of a mobile device.

"The decision of the Council of Ministers is to be implemented by the end of the year. I think that we will be able to launch the pilot application a little earlier ", said the Minister of e-Government.

He explained that the purpose of the service in question is to reduce queues at the counters.

"We want to reduce the documents that citizens have to declare. Instead of going around five different counters, the system will have the information from the first 4, and the citizens will only have to show up at the fifth one", the Minister explained.

However, this automation will also lead to redundancies in the administration. According to the Minister, they will not exceed 10%.

"This will be based on functional analysis. First, the queues at the counters will be dropped, and then the people at the counters. However, they can be useful elsewhere", Bozhanov assured.

The same system assures fewer queues in the Traffic Police building, as well as receiving and paying slips.

"The public discussion of the bill has expired. This eliminates the blue coupon and the sticker for Third-party liability insurance, and introduces payment and service of slips electronically," Bozhanov explained, adding that the bill is expected to enter the Council of Ministers in the next 2 weeks.

Will we vote electronically in the local elections in 2023? Bozhanov explained that they are working on building a system with which to make several test votes. If they are successful, there will be a real vote, again with mobile identification.

/Nova