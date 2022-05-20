The Bulgarian Cyrillic Initiative Launches

Стартира инициативата "Българската кирилица"

On the occasion of the upcoming May 24“Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian alphabet, education and culture and of Slavic literature,” Foundation for Active Web Development launched launches the initiative "Bulgarian Cyrillic". It aims to focus public attention on the use of Bulgarian Cyrillic in as many websites and other online and offline projects as possible.

Founded at the end of the 9th century in the Preslav Literary School by Kliment Ohridski, today the Cyrillic alphabet is used by a number of Slavic peoples, as well as by some non-Slavic ones. Among its users, along with Bulgaria, are Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Ukraine, Russia, Mongolia and many other countries. With the advent of book printing, the Russian alphabet became strongly Latinized and since then the paths of the Bulgarian and Russian Cyrillic alphabets have separated.

"For various reasons, many of us today lack sensitivity on the subject and this leads to the widespread use of Russian Cyrillic in many Bulgarian printed and online texts. With this initiative, we appeal to all those who support the Bulgarian Cyrillic alphabet to sign our Manifesto, as well as to send us information about sites and offline advertisements created in the Bulgarian Cyrillic alphabet. We invite every designer, programmer, marketer, author and media in Bulgaria to use the Bulgarian Cyrillic alphabet in their work, because it is beautiful and diverse"- says Justine Toms, co-founder of the competition "Site of the Year".

An important bonus point for the use of Bulgarian Cyrillic will be present in the evaluation criteria of the competition this year. In addition, those wishing to register in the competition will be able to do so on May 24 with a 50% discount (or BGN 70).

Main differences between the Bulgarian and Russian Cyrillic alphabets

The differences between them are not huge, but a closer look shows that the same text looks different. They are most visible in lowercase letters - the Russian Cyrillic alphabet is based on the main Latin letters in the form of both uppercase and lowercase letters. On the other hand, the Bulgarian Cyrillic alphabet is based on the handwritten spelling of the small characters. They are rounder, more unique and easier to recognize than the main ones, which makes reading faster.

Detailed information on the history and differences between the two forms can be found on the website of the Bulgarian Cyrillic Initiative. There, the organizers explain in detail how to install fonts in Bulgarian Cyrillic, as well as how to use them in different types of software.

See more here: https://cyrillic.bgweb.bg/

/Crossroads Bulgaria