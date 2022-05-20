A Car with Ukrainian Registration was Set on Fire in Varna

Society » INCIDENTS | May 20, 2022, Friday // 15:19
Bulgaria: A Car with Ukrainian Registration was Set on Fire in Varna @BNT

Three cars burned in front of an apartment building on Varna's “Roza” street.

First, a car with Ukrainian registration was set on fire, and the fire spread to the cars parked next to it. All three are completely burned.

The signal was given in the early hours of the night - minutes after 3.00 o'clock.

The police are already working on the case. The initial version is arson.

On Monday, Police detained a 38-year-old man from Burgas for hammering pickaxes into cars with Ukrainian registration.

Cases of vandalism against Ukrainian property have been increasing since the war started, mainly on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

