Ambassador of Azerbaijan: We are Committed to Bulgaria's Energy Security

"Azerbaijan is already a reliable and long-term energy partner of Bulgaria. In 2013, an agreement was signed between the two countries for 25 years. Azerbaijan is engaged in issues related to energy diversification and ensuring energy security of your country. Without a doubt, we are and we will be close and reliable partners of Bulgaria in terms of energy issues and all areas of cooperation between our countries." This was stated by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria HE Huseyn Huseynov in an interview with BNT.

The ambassador assured that "from 2005-2006 Europe receives Azerbaijani gas and oil without any interruption or manipulation" and there should be no worries or reservations about Azerbaijan's gas reserves because the country has sufficient quantities to cover its domestic needs and for exports for the next 100 years.

Asked whether the country could increase its exports if the demand for gas in Europe increases sharply. Huseynov replied in the affirmative: "We can do it because we have large gas reserves."

So far, Azerbaijan has built 5 large gas pipelines to the European market. It is possible to transport electricity through a connection along the bottom of the Black Sea, he added.

Asked about the available oil, the ambassador said: "If we have to talk about numbers, we have established several billion barrels of oil in reserves."

