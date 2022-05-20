PM on Natural Gas: Bulgaria's Firm Step has Helped the Entire EU

“I do not think that Russia can afford to lose the whole European Union. Bulgaria's firm first step helped the whole Union to take the same strong position.” This was commented by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in connection with gas supplies and payments in rubles. He added that he had received congratulations on Bulgaria's position from many European leaders.

"Putin would be very happy if Bulgaria accepted his terms. This would show that the first EU country has already succumbed to this twist. This was his first task. The other goal, perhaps, was that if it does not give in and gas prices go up a lot - the Bulgarian government will fall. This would send a very bad signal to other European countries. To our joy, none of them happened," Petkov explained.

According to the Prime Minister, Bulgaria has shown a clear position on the gas issue. He was adamant that the government will continue to defend the interests of our country. "We are not against anyone but we are for compliance with contractual relations. No one can unilaterally claim any conditions. The government in this composition does not intend to succumb to foreign pressure," said the Prime Minister.

When asked about the topic of North Macedonia, the Prime Minister clearly emphasized that he does not undertake any commitments on his own, without the position being discussed at a coalition council and decided in the National Assembly. His comment came on the words of EU Commissioner Oliver Varhei, who expects Bulgaria to give the green light to RNM within days.

Petkov expects to have a clear procedure soon on how the 25 cent discount on fuel will be applied in the most efficient way. For this purpose, the Ministry of Finance is in communication with gas stations around the country.

/Nova