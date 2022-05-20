COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 262 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus for the day are 262 with 5655 tests performed (about 4.6 percent of them), according to data published on the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 7 people died from covid, and more than half were not vaccinated.

With them, the total number of victims of the infection reached 37,078 people.

The active cases were 85,928, and 3,264 were reported cured.

There are currently 561 patients in hospital - 48 of them newly admitted. There are 50 patients in intensive care units.

767 doses of vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. With them the total number of administered doses becomes 4 394 404.

/BTA