UN: The War can lead to the Poverty of 90% of Ukrainians

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has warned that 90% of people in Ukraine could fall into poverty if Russia continues to attack.

"We are talking about the fact that nine out of ten Ukrainians will fall into poverty if this war continues until the end of the year," said Manal Fouani, UNDP Deputy Representative in Ukraine.

She said it was a "shocking number", given that the country's poverty rate was only 2.5% just before the start of the war.

Fouani said 18 years of development achievements could be lost by the end of the year - "investments by the European Union and all donors and development partners in the country over the last 20 years".

