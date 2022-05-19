PRWeek named Maxim Behar the Best PR Professional in Europe

Maxim Behar was announced today by the American magazine PRWeek as the best PR professional in Europe. He is the CEO of the leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., as well as the President of the World Communication Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The award was announced at a special live ceremony in London at the prestigious PRWeek Global Awards 2022, organized by PRWeek, the world's most prestigious public communications publication. Maxim Behar received the "Best PR Professional in Europe" award for the second time. The first award was presented to him during a special online ceremony in 2020.

Apart from being a PR specialist with many years of experience and former President of the most influential PR organization in the world ICCO, Maxim Behar is the current director of international development of the organization. He was also elected a member of the Advisory Board of one of the most influential European universities ENGAGE.EU. Behar is the author of one of the best PR books at the moment - "The World PR Revolution". Originally published in the United States, the book was a resounding success and for two weeks was in first place in sales among the new titles in the PR sections “Sales & Marketing” and “Career Advises” on Amazon.com Maxim Behar is also the only Bulgarian listed in the ICCO Wall of Fame.

"Being a PR professional is an award in itself, and being the best in Europe is a great honor and appreciation. I am extremely happy and grateful to receive such a prestigious award again and I regret that I was not able to personally receive the award due to the implementation of an important PR project in Bulgaria. The level of success that this award requires is another proof of the hard work I and my team in the company do to develop the industry in our country and achieve excellent results with each of our many projects," said Maxim Behar, CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc.

The winners of the PRWeek Global Awards 2022 are selected by a jury of proven industry experts from around the world. The awards ceremony took place live for the first time in two years, which made the event even more exciting for the participants and its organizers.

Detailed information about the competition and the winners can be found here.

About Maxim Behar:

Maxim Behar is a world-renowned public relations expert, entrepreneur and writer, a graduate of Harvard Kennedy. Behar is the founder and CEO of the leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., former president of the International Organization for Consulting Communications (ICCO) and current director of international development. He is the President of the Association of the World Communication Forum based in Davos, Switzerland. Listed in the World PR Hall of Fame in London and has also won many titles, including "Best PR Specialist in Europe" for 2020 from PR Week, "Global CEO of the Year" from The International Stevie Awards and "Communicator of the Decade" from the Indian Business Communications Association. He is the author of the worldwide bestseller "World PR Revolution", which is ranked among the 100 best PR books of all time by the Book Authority and also has record sales among the new PR books on Amazon. Born and raised a Bulgarian, he considers himself a global citizen.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/M3 Communications Group