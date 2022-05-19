Bush: The Invasion of Iraq was Brutal...I meant of Ukraine (VIDEO)
Former US President George W. Bush has described the invasion of Iraq as "brutal" and "unfair." He then corrected himself and clarified that he had in mind the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
The Republican made these comments during a speech in Dallas criticizing Russia's political system.
"The result is a lack of separation of powers in Russia and a man's decision to launch a completely unjust and brutal invasion of Iraq," Bush said. "I meant of Ukraine," he said, shaking his head, and added jokingly, "I'm 75 years old."
In 2003, the then-Bush-led United States invaded Iraq after intelligence leaked information that Saddam Hussein's regime had weapons of mass destruction. Such weapons were not found, and hundreds of thousands of people died in the eight-year conflict.
In his speech, the former US president compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Winston Churchill.
Speaking in Dallas this afternoon, former President George. W Bush made a significant verbal slip-up while discussing the war in Ukraine.— Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) May 19, 2022
He tried referencing what he described as the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion” — but said Iraq, instead of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tw0VNJzKmE
