COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 275 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
There are 275 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria with 6,114 tests performed. Less than 5 percent of the samples taken are positive, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
6 people died with Covid-19, 10,545 recovered.
567 people are hospitalized, 51 of them in intensive care units.
The doses of vaccines administered are 773.
