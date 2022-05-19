COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 275 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

There are 275 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria with 6,114 tests performed. Less than 5 percent of the samples taken are positive, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

6 people died with Covid-19, 10,545 recovered.

567 people are hospitalized, 51 of them in intensive care units.

The doses of vaccines administered are 773.

/BNR