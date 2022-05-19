Bulgarian PM met with US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried

Politics | May 19, 2022, Thursday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM met with US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petrov (left) and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfrie (left) @Council of Ministers

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov met with the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, who is visiting Bulgaria during 18 and 19 of May.

The two discussed bilateral security co-operation, NATO's unified response to Russia's war in Ukraine, joint energy projects, and measures to tackle corruption.

Yesterday's conversation is a continuation of a series of high-level meetings between the United States and Bulgaria after Prime Minister Petkov visited Washington last week, where he met with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

/Council of Ministers

Tags: kiril petrov, Donfried, US, Bulgarian
