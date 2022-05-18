Turkey has Blocked NATO Аccession Тalks with Finland and Sweden
Turkey has blocked the start of NATO accession talks with Finland and Sweden, an alliance source told the DPA.
According to the NATO source, the applications for the two countries' accession to NATO were expected to be discussed today, which would start the process of their accession to the alliance, but due to Ankara's position, the negotiations did not start.
The Turkish side has made it clear that it cannot approve their start at the moment, the DPA notes.
Sweden and Finland have applied to join NATO, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has accepted the applications today.
Yesterday we reported of this action due to Erdogan's final decision.
