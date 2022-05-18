Bulgarian Business Lends a Hand: Career Forum for Ukrainian Refugees

A special career forum on May 19 from 9:00 a.m. in "Vitosha Hall" at the Inter Expo Center, in Sofia, will allow a direct meeting between people fleeing the war in Ukraine who want to start working in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian companies, ready to give them this chance.

The organizers have set an ambitious goal in the forum entitled "Business lends a hand" to involve 40 potential employers operating in various economic sectors. Opportunity for a direct conversation with the companies will be given to all interested Ukrainian citizens with whom the non-governmental sector is in contact.

If you are a company and want to join the forum, please fill in the form at the following link.

If you are a citizen of Ukraine and want to find your first job in Bulgaria, fill out a form here (in Ukrainian) or here (in Russian).

The organizers of the event are: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Bulgarian Red Cross, BG4UA, BCause, AmCham, Caritas Sofia, Foundation for the Good, CATRO Bulgaria, CITUB and CVS Bulgaria.

More information about the event (including in Bulgaria, Ukrainian and Russian) you can find here.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg