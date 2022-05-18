Bulgarian Business Lends a Hand: Career Forum for Ukrainian Refugees

Society | May 18, 2022, Wednesday // 14:16
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Business Lends a Hand: Career Forum for Ukrainian Refugees @Facebook UNHCR Bulgaria

A special career forum on May 19 from 9:00 a.m. in "Vitosha Hall" at the Inter Expo Center, in Sofia, will allow a direct meeting between people fleeing the war in Ukraine who want to start working in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian companies, ready to give them this chance.

The organizers have set an ambitious goal in the forum entitled "Business lends a hand" to involve 40 potential employers operating in various economic sectors. Opportunity for a direct conversation with the companies will be given to all interested Ukrainian citizens with whom the non-governmental sector is in contact.

If you are a company and want to join the forum, please fill in the form at the following link.

If you are a citizen of Ukraine and want to find your first job in Bulgaria, fill out a form here (in Ukrainian) or here (in Russian).

The organizers of the event are: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Bulgarian Red Cross, BG4UA, BCause, AmCham, Caritas Sofia, Foundation for the Good, CATRO Bulgaria, CITUB and CVS Bulgaria.

More information about the event (including in Bulgaria, Ukrainian and Russian) you can find here.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: business, Bulgaria, Ukrainian, refugees
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria