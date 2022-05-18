Volunteer from Varna: Ukrainian Refugees Feel Abandoned in Bulgaria

Varna is one of the places in Bulgaria with the largest number of refugees. They are expected to be moved from hotels to state, municipal and departmental resorts, and May 31 is getting closer.

In the coming days, the government is expected to respond on how the refugees will be relocated.

"People are tense, there is a lot of uncertainty about them, they are insecure because they do not know what lies ahead. They are from one extreme to the other, they don’t have reliable information, we also don’t have it in order to reassure the refugees. They feel abandoned," said for Nova TV Polina Stancheva, a volunteer at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Varna.

She stressed that most of them have nowhere to return.

More than 63,000 refugees have been housed in the hotels and are expected to be relocated after May 31.

Regarding the resorts to which the Ukrainians will be relocated, Stancheva said she knew nothing about them.

Regarding the integration and the life of the refugees here, she said that the landlords are "wild" and demand rents like never before in Varna.

