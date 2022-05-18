US Assistant Secretary of State arrives on a visit to Bulgaria

On May 18 and 19, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will visit Sofia. She will hold a series of summits to reaffirm the strong bilateral partnership between the United States and Bulgaria, according to a statement on the State Department's website.

Donfried is in talks with senior members of the Bulgarian government and political party leaders to discuss a wide range of issues, including bilateral security co-operation, NATO's response to Russia's war against Ukraine and the US commitment to energy security. Bulgaria, as well as anti-corruption and other regional issues.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR