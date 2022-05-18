US Assistant Secretary of State arrives on a visit to Bulgaria

Politics | May 18, 2022, Wednesday // 09:50
Bulgaria: US Assistant Secretary of State arrives on a visit to Bulgaria US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried

On May 18 and 19, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will visit Sofia. She will hold a series of summits to reaffirm the strong bilateral partnership between the United States and Bulgaria, according to a statement on the State Department's website.

Donfried is in talks with senior members of the Bulgarian government and political party leaders to discuss a wide range of issues, including bilateral security co-operation, NATO's response to Russia's war against Ukraine and the US commitment to energy security. Bulgaria, as well as anti-corruption and other regional issues.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Secretary, Donfried, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria