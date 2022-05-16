Russian Oligarch Laughed at Putin for Cutting Off Gas to Bulgaria

Russian oligarch and former Putin ally Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who now lives in exile in Germany, laughed at the Russian president over the suspension of Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria.

According to him, the ingenious move on how Sofia will be left without natural gas due to its dependence on supplies from Moscow has failed miserably.

Here is what Khodorkovsky wrote on Twitter:

“1. You insist that Bulgarians pay in rubles, even though their contract is in euros.

2. They refuse.

3. You stop their gas.

4. Bulgaria negotiates for gas supplies from the United States at prices lower than those of Gazprom.

5. Bulgarians admire another ‘genius’ move by Putin.”

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews