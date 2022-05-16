Netherlands PM Mark Rutte is will Visit Bulgaria Today

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will meet with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, who is arriving on a visit to Bulgaria. In the Council of Ministers, the two will hold a face-to-face meeting, followed by a plenary session of the two delegations.

The talks between Kiril Petkov and Mark Rutte will focus on opportunities to deepen bilateral relations, as well as current issues on the European agenda, including in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova