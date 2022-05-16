COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 126 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria after 2,694 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal. Three people who had not been vaccinated have died.

In the last 24 hours, 29 infected people have been hospitalized and 181 have been cured. The total number of hospitalized to date is 598, including 54 in intensive care units.

The active cases of COVID-19 at the moment are 110,099.

A total of 4,391,362 doses of vaccine were given, including 73 in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,161,630 cases of infection and 37,048 deaths have been registered in Bulgaria. 1,014,483 people were cured, according to the Unified Information Portal.

/BTA