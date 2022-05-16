COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 126 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 16, 2022, Monday // 08:43
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 126 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @novinite.com

One hundred and twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria after 2,694 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal. Three people who had not been vaccinated have died.

In the last 24 hours, 29 infected people have been hospitalized and 181 have been cured. The total number of hospitalized to date is 598, including 54 in intensive care units.

The active cases of COVID-19 at the moment are 110,099.

A total of 4,391,362 doses of vaccine were given, including 73 in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,161,630 cases of infection and 37,048 deaths have been registered in Bulgaria. 1,014,483 people were cured, according to the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria