World | May 15, 2022, Sunday // 13:21
Bulgaria: NATO invites Georgia to its Summit in Madrid

Georgia is a NATO partner with strong potential and its representatives will be invited to the alliance's summit in Madrid”. This was announced by NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană.

"We have been working with Georgia for many years and, as far as I know, the Georgian leadership will be invited to the NATO summit in Madrid. An open-door policy remains important for NATO. I can say that Georgia is a very important partner. The Black Sea is becoming very important," he said on the First Channel of Georgian Public Television.

Georgia has been cooperating with NATO since the late 1990s.

