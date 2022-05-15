Bulgarian Boxer Kubrat Pulev convincingly Defeated Jerry Forest
Bulgaria's number one boxer Kubrat Pulev returned with a convincing victory in the professional ring.
“The Cobra” defeated the American Jerry Forest in 10 rounds in Los Angeles.
Judges' ratings for the match were 98:92, 99:91 and 99:91 in favor of Kubrat Pulev.
The match from the long-awaited boxing gala TrillerVerz 5 in Los Angeles (USA) started with a delay of almost an hour and a half.
For Kubrat, the match is the first in the ring for almost a year and a half.
/BNR
