Bulgarian Boxer Kubrat Pulev convincingly Defeated Jerry Forest

Sports | May 15, 2022, Sunday // 09:45
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Boxer Kubrat Pulev convincingly Defeated Jerry Forest

Bulgaria's number one boxer Kubrat Pulev returned with a convincing victory in the professional ring.

“The Cobra” defeated the American Jerry Forest in 10 rounds in Los Angeles.

Judges' ratings for the match were 98:92, 99:91 and 99:91 in favor of Kubrat Pulev.

The match from the long-awaited boxing gala TrillerVerz 5 in Los Angeles (USA) started with a delay of almost an hour and a half.

For Kubrat, the match is the first in the ring for almost a year and a half.

/BNR

Kubrat Pulev, boxer, Jerry Forest, Ring
