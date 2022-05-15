Ukraine Won this year's Eurovision Song Contest

The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. They succeeded in the competition of 25 finalists from a total of 40 participants in the competition, including the Bulgarian rock band Intelligent Music Project.

As expected, the Ukrainians won with their song "Stefania" with 631 points, followed by Britain and Spain.

The Mahmood-Blanco duo, hoping for another victory for Italy, finished sixth.

Last was Germany with only 6 points.

The Kalush Orchestra will not be disqualified although they appealed for help for Ukraine because it is considered humanitarian, not political, organizers said.

"I call on all of you, please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal now," said the band's frontman Oleg Psyuk, addressing the audience.

Two of the hosts made a big show with their songs - singers Laura Pausini and Mika, which was a fascinating spectacle, as well as the special guest and last year's winner of the band Maneskin.

The TV audience really liked the virtual tour of the sights of Italy with the drone "Leo", dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci. Italian cosmonaut Samantha Cristoforetti greeted Eurovision from space.

Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the performers from the Ukrainian band Kalush for their first place at Eurovision.

"Our courage impressed the world, our music conquered Europe," he wrote on Instagram, adding that his country would do everything in its power to host Eurovision participants and guests in Mariupol, Ukraine - free, peaceful and restored.

