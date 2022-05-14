Lavrov: The EU has become an Aggressive and Militant Player

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov yesterday accused the European Union of becoming an "aggressive militant" player following in NATO's footsteps since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, AFP reported.

"The EU has gone from being a constructive economic union, as it was created, to an aggressive and militant player who has already advertised his ambitions far beyond the European continent," Lavrov told a news conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where foreign ministers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) met.

In this regard, the minister added that "Kyiv's desire to become a member of the EU is not harmless." Lavrov also accused Europeans of following "exactly the path already outlined by NATO, thus confirming the trend towards merging with the alliance and essentially serving as its appendage".

He also condemned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to India in late April to strengthen the EU's strategic ties with the country, which has shown neutrality over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The issue of war (in Ukraine) not only determines the future of Europe but also has a profound effect on the Indo-Pacific region," Lavrov added.

