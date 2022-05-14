Zelenskiy: No One can Predict How Long this War will Last

“The Ukrainian armed forces are doing everything in their power to drive out the Russian invaders. However, no one can predict how long this war will last”, President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted as saying by the AP.

"Unfortunately, this will depend not only on our people, who are already giving their best. It will depend on our partners, on European countries, on the whole free world," the Ukrainian president said in his traditional nightly video address to the nation.

Zelensky thanked all those working to increase sanctions against Russia and increase military and financial support for Ukraine. "And for Western countries, it's not just a cost, it's not about accounting, it's about the future," he said.

Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces had already shot down 200 Russian warplanes since the start of the war. He mentioned Russia's heavy losses in tanks, armored personnel carriers, helicopters and drones. His allegations cannot be independently verified.

"And what is all this for? So that the statue of Lenin can remain a little longer in the temporarily occupied Genichevsk. There is no and there can be no other result for Russia," said the Ukrainian president.

The statue of Lenin in Genichevsk - a city in the southern Ukrainian Kherson region - was restored by the Russian army last month, the AP notes. Zelensky said that the Ukrainian forces are advancing, having regained six settlements yesterday, adds BTA.

Against the background of fierce fighting in Donbas, both Kyiv and Moscow said yesterday that direct talks to end the war are possible only under certain conditions, the DPA notes.

The Ukrainian president told Italian state television RAI that he was ready to negotiate with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, "but only with him, without a mediator and only on condition of dialogue, not an ultimatum." Ukrainian society is not looking favorably on such a summit now, he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's position that a meeting between the two presidents is possible only if Moscow and Kyiv reach a preliminary agreement.

