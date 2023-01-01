Croatia will Adopt the Euro on 1 January 2023
Croatia's parliament has passed a law introducing the euro next year.
Opponents of the measure have warned that it will increase poverty and inflation. However, 117 out of 151 lawmakers rejected these arguments on the grounds that the adoption of the euro would lower interest rates, improve Croatia's credit rating and create conditions for more investment in the country.
Only 13 deputies voted in favor of preserving the national currency. After January 1, 2023, the kuna will continue to be in circulation in parallel with the euro, but only for one year.
Recently, Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev commented that the country will adopt the Euro on January 1 2024.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Kosovo applies for Membership in Council of Europe, Serbia convenes Security Council
- » Serbia on the Transit Gas: Bulgarian Problems are not our Problems
- » Ukraine expects Transnistria to Enter the War
- » Explosions hit Radio Tower in Russian-backed Transnistria
- » Majority of Serbs do not want EU membership
- » Influx of Anti-Bulgarian Rhetoric by the Macedonian Elite