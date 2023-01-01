Croatia will Adopt the Euro on 1 January 2023

Croatia will Adopt the Euro on 1 January 2023

Croatia's parliament has passed a law introducing the euro next year.

Opponents of the measure have warned that it will increase poverty and inflation. However, 117 out of 151 lawmakers rejected these arguments on the grounds that the adoption of the euro would lower interest rates, improve Croatia's credit rating and create conditions for more investment in the country.

Only 13 deputies voted in favor of preserving the national currency. After January 1, 2023, the kuna will continue to be in circulation in parallel with the euro, but only for one year.

Recently, Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev commented that the country will adopt the Euro on January 1 2024.

/BNR

