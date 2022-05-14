COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 313 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Three hundred and thirteen new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Eight people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were identified by 5686 tests (5.50 percent are positive).

More than 69 percent of newly infected people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (have not completed a vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 1,161,351. They were detected by 9,921,119 tests (11.70 percent are positive).

87.50 percent of the 8 people who died in the last 24 hours (i.e. 7 people) have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after coronavirus infection is 37,043.

590 people were hospitalized, 56 of them in intensive care units. There are a total of 110,028 active cases.

The newcomers to hospitals in the last 24 hours are 64. 75 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

7611 people with a positive coronavirus test were reported cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of healed is 1,014,280.

815 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in our country is 4,391,093. 2,057,749 people have completed a vaccination course. 752,669 people received a booster (booster) dose, i.e. they were revaccinated.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA