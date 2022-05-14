The New Gas Price in Bulgaria is almost 14% Higher

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) set the new price of natural gas for May. It is nearly 14% higher or BGN 162.17 / MWh (excluding prices for access, transmission, excise and VAT). According to the regulator's calculations, due to the end of the heating season, the change in the price will have a minimal impact on the bills of household consumers.

Yesterday in the early afternoon the state company Bulgargaz submitted its forecast, and the EWRC met in closed session.

A few days ago, Bulgargaz requested a 30% price increase due to the need to pay for alternative supplies. This was not accepted by the EWRC and so the decision to adopt a new price of natural gas was postponed by 13 days. An inspection was also carried out at Bulgargaz by the Ministry of Energy, but no violations were found.

According to the latest calculations of the energy regulator, the reason for reducing the initial forecast is that the new price includes the quantities of natural gas that we receive from Azerbaijan.

The EWRC reminds that Bulgargaz's forecast for June so far envisages a price of BGN 140 per MWh, which is comparable to the one in April. The main reason will be the agreed deliveries of American liquefied gas during the month. The official application of the state gas company is expected to be submitted next week.

/BNT