Russia has Expelled another Bulgarian Diplomat

Politics » DIPLOMACY | May 13, 2022, Friday // 17:11
Bulgaria: Russia has Expelled another Bulgarian Diplomat Bulgarian embassy in Moscow @Wikimedia Commons

Russia has declared an employee of the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow a “persona non grata” as a retaliatory measure, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, quoted by TASS.

The measure is in response to the declaration of a diplomat by the Russian Embassy in Sofia as a persona non grata. Our Ambassador to the Russian Federation Atanas Krastin was summoned to the Ministry, where he was handed the note.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry told BNT that the note has not yet been officially received from them.

At the same time, Moscow has announced that it is expelling 10 Romanian diplomats. Russia's foreign ministry says the measure is in response to Romania's April 5th decision to expel ten Russian diplomats. "Moscow rejects Romania's attempts to blame Russia for war crimes in Ukraine," the foreign ministry said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: diplomat, persona non grata, Russian, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria