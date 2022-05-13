Zelensky: Russia's Strategic Defeat is already Obvious to the Whole World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two sides must reach an agreement, but without ultimatums.

“Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia. Crimea has always had its own autonomy and its own parliament, but within the state of Ukraine," the Ukrainian head of state said in an interview with Italian state television RAI.

"We want the Russian army to leave our land, we are not on Russian soil," Zelensky said, adding: "We will not save Putin's image by paying with our territory. That would be unfair." "We need to think about the future of Russia. I, as President of Ukraine, say that these are our neighbors. There will be other presidents and other generations in Russia," he said.

"Russia's strategic defeat is already obvious to the whole world, even to those who continue to keep in touch with the country. Russia simply does not have the courage to say so. They are cowards. They are trying to hide the truth behind missile and artillery attacks. We have to fight until we achieve our goals in this war - to liberate our land, our people and to guarantee our security, "said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his regular address.

The UN Human Rights Council has approved an investigation into possible war crimes committed by the Russian military on Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after information and footage emerged showing Russian soldiers firing on civilians.

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv region. The situation in the Azovstal metallurgical complex in Mariupol also remains critical. According to Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk, a roadmap for the evacuation of Ukrainian fighters remaining in the plant is currently being prepared.

Since the start of the war in February, Ukraine has received $5.4 billion from its Western partners. Just over 800 million are in the form of grants. This was announced by the country's finance minister. At present, military expenditures amount to 8 billion and 300 million dollars. Despite the difficulties, Ukraine is determined to service its debt, the minister added.

According to the UN, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, 6 million people have fled Ukraine and 8 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes.

