Bulgarian PM will order a Full Inspection of the Transit Gas Pipeline “South Stream”

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will order a full investigation into corrupt practices in the construction of the transit gas pipeline, built quickly during the management of Borissov's cabinet with BGN 3 billion in budget funds. This became clear from the words of the Prime Minister at the beginning of today's government meeting. The facility supplies Russian gas to Serbia through Bulgaria and was built in just one year.

Petkov said that during his working visit to the United States, which ended yesterday, US partners cited corruption as a major tool for influencing Russia and President Vladimir Putin in our region and Europe as a whole. The pipeline, which Petkov called “South Stream” and Borissov called “Balkan Stream”, is one example, according to the prime minister.

Today, the government will consider the request to the European Commission for a derogation (exception) for the excise tax on electricity and natural gas, as a result of which to reduce their prices.

Petkov reiterated what he said yesterday that he had agreed in the United States in June to supply two liquefied gas ships at prices lower than those of Gazprom and European ones, and the energy ministry would continue negotiations on a long-term contract. "This allows Bulgaria to have real diversification for the first time. It is important for us that Bulgarians have the best prices and the most secure supplies and not to rely on a supplier who unilaterally removes conditions," Petkov said.

According to him, during the visit great progress was made in finding aircraft to replace the F16 fighters ordered by Bulgaria. "We will have support for the Bulgarian sky to remain protected," he assured.

