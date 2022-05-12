68% of Bulgarians want neutrality in the conflict in Ukraine, according to a study by the Estat agency. Sociologist Ivo Zhelev said on Nova TV “that there are some citizens who are afraid of global conflict. On the other hand, there are people who are rooting for Russia. Only 7% are in favor of open support for Russia and 21% for Ukraine," he said.

According to him, “those who support Russia are not bullies, they just have their motivation. The change 32 years ago divided people into prosperous ones and outsiders. People with low educational status do the opposite of everything and support unconstructive views because they are not happy with their lives. They think that the previous regime is more favorable for them. 32.9% find information, in general, as biased. A large percentage of people are informed by gossip," Zhelev said.

He added that about 1/3 of the participants in the survey believe that the regime in Kyiv is fascist, and the killings of civilians in Ukraine are an insinuation of the Ukrainian services.

"13.1% say that Russia's use of nuclear weapons is justified if its security is threatened," the sociologist said.

According to the blogger Radoslav Bimbalov, there is a victim and there is an abuser, so it is human to stand on the side of the victim. "We realized that many Bulgarians easily take the other side. When you withdraw from the victim and take a neutral position, you come closer the abuser. This happens on their personal motives or out of naivety," he said. He added that there are people at the top of the country who admire pro-Russian behavior.

