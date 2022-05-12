COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 350 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The registered cases of coronavirus infection for the last day are 359, the dead are 12, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal. 66.85% of the cases for the day were not vaccinated, among the dead the share of unvaccinated is 91.67%.

6,502 tests were performed to detect new cases, which means that the share of positive tests is 5.5%.

Thus, the total number of victims of COVID-19 in Bulgaria reached 37,019 people. The confirmed cases are 1,160,706 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 124,042 are active. 629 of them were hospitalized, including 67 in the intensive care units.

The number of new patients in the hospital for the last day is 68, of which 76.47% have not been vaccinated.

The total cured reached 999,645, including 4,626 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,389,337 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country, including 1,038 for the last 24 hours. 2,057,359 people have completed the vaccination cycle, 751,445 have received booster doses.

/BTA