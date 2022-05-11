Tensions at the “Vazrazhdane” Protest in Sofia

A protest by the pro-Russian “Vazrazhdane” (Revival) party blocked traffic in downtown Sofia. The rally started at 6 p.m., and later the crowd blocked Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. in front of the National Assembly building. Shortly before 8 p.m., the dissatisfied marched to the Sofia Municipality, where tensions arose. There were clashes. Representatives of the "Vazrazhdane" tried to remove the flag of Ukraine from the municipal building with a ladder.

Party chairman Kostadin Kostadinov told Nova TV that he would not allow a foreign flag to be placed on a public building.

According to “Vazrazhdane”, the cabinet has failed in all policies. The protesters want the government to resign.

Three hours after the protest began, the crowd moved in front of the Council of Ministers building. The situation there was calm, there were chants, but the tension did not escalate.

There was also a demonstration against the government in Varna. There was a procession along the main boulevards of the city. Apart from representatives of “Vazrazhdane” supporters, people without political affiliation joined the protest.

