Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that his country does not want a war in Europe, but that Western countries would very much like to see Russia defeated in its military campaign in Ukraine, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"If you are worried about the prospect of war in Europe, know that we do not want that at all," Lavrov told a news conference in the Omani capital, Muscat, after talks with Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi. "I draw your attention to the fact that the West is the one who constantly and persistently says that Russia needs to be defeated in this situation. Draw your own conclusions," the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov accused Ukraine of "not letting dozens of ships out of their ports, including ships that have to deliver wheat to different parts of the world, and even mined the exits from those ports, making it impossible to take these ships out."

In fact, Ukrainian ports are blocked by Russia. As for wheat, according to Kyiv, the Russian occupiers stole hundreds of thousands of tons of it. Initially, the territories with the largest quantities of wheat are located mainly in eastern Ukraine, so the Russian invasion itself affects its supplies to the world.

“If we talk broadly, apart from the purely humanitarian role that the UN could play, then, to my great regret, the secretariat of this organization, including its Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres), missed the opportunity to reach a political settlement after for seven long years, they did not react at all to the open, outright sabotage by the Kyiv authorities of Security Council resolution 202202, which approved the Minsk agreements on resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine," the Russian foreign minister said.

"We have enough buyers for our energy resources and we will work with them. And let the West pay (for energy resources) much more than it paid Russia, and let it explain to its population why it should become impoverished," Lavrov said.

He said Russia and Oman would improve the legal framework between them. The two countries plan to complete work on a visa-free agreement.

"We discussed the directions of potential work that would allow us to develop joint mutually beneficial projects in the energy sphere, in the field of tourism, transport, telecommunications and other spheres," the Russian foreign minister said after meeting with his Omani counterpart.

