COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 422 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
For the last 24 hours, 422 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria with 7563 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 5.6 percent of the tests are positive.
66.66 percent of new infections have not been vaccinated. The active cases are 128,321, and the infections confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic in the country are a total of 1,160,347.
There are 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, and 92.31 percent of them have not been vaccinated. The total number of people who lost the battle with the coronavirus in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic is 37,007.
646 people were hospitalized, of which 72 were in intensive care units. There are 77 new patients in the hospital, of which 74.03 percent have not been vaccinated.
The cured for the last day are 3193, which brings their total number so far to 995 019.
For the last 24 hours, 1,072 doses of vaccines have been given, bringing the total to 4,388,303.
/BTA
