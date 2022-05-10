UN Confirms: Thousands more Civilians were Killed in Ukraine than Announced

Thousands more civilians were killed in Ukraine during nearly 11 weeks of war than the official death toll.

This was stated on Tuesday by the head of the UN mission for human rights monitoring in the country, Reuters reported.

The UN last reported 3,381 civilians killed, but these figures always go with the clarification, these are only confirmed victims of the conflict.

The team includes 55 observers in Ukraine, but information in the field from the areas of the most intense conflict is difficult to confirm.

According to the UN, most deaths have been caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide range of impact, such as missiles and air strikes.

Moscow denies targeting civilians and insists that the goal of the so-called “special military operation” (how they call the war) is the disarmament of Ukraine and "denazification". According to Western services and the Ukrainian authorities, the problem is that some of the precision-guided weapons have run out, and the use of old models has led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian targets and killings of civilians.

“We are working on an estimate for the number, but for now I can only say that it is thousands of times larger than the numbers we have just given you,” said Matilda Bogner, Head of the UN Monitoring Mission.

“The Big Black Hole”

"The big black hole is really Mariupol, where it was difficult for us to get full access and get fully confirmed information," she added. Mariupol is facing the heaviest fighting in the conflict so far, as the city has been almost completely destroyed.

Bogner said her team was also investigating what she called "credible allegations" of torture, ill-treatment and executions by Ukrainian forces against Russian invading forces and related armed groups. "Although the scale is significantly higher in the accusations against Russian forces, in terms of the extent of violations by Ukrainian forces, we also document violations by Ukrainian forces."

