COVID-19 in Bulgaria 624 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

For the last 24 hours, 624 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria, with 9039 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. 6.9% of the tests are positive.

66.51% of the newly infected have not been vaccinated. The active cases are 131,105, and the infections confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic in the country are a total of 1,159,925.

The death toll in the last 24 hours is 21, and 95.24% of them have not been vaccinated. The total number of people who have lost the battle with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic is 36,994.

715 people ere hospitalized, of which 73 were in intensive care units. There are 138 new patients in the hospital, of which 76.81% have not been vaccinated.

The cured for the last day are 2454, and their total number so far is 991 826.

For the last 24 hours, 893 doses of vaccines have been administered, bringing the total to 4,387,231.

