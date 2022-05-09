Russia's Ambassador to Warsaw Hit with Red Paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was flooded hit red paint.

This happened during a solemn ceremony marking Victory Day in the Polish capital, RIA Novosti reported.

At the time of the incident, Sergei Andreev was moving towards a memorial to Soviet soldiers with the idea of laying a wreath.

There is no sound in the video published by RIA Novosti, but it can be seen how a group of protesters surrounded the ambassador. A video posted by a witness to the incident shows that those present, some of whom carry Ukrainian flags, chanted "Rascists" (Russian Fascists).

Russian state-owned media "RIA Novosti" muted the sound, as crowd chanting "fascists, fascists!" to the Russian delegation pic.twitter.com/Md65k5dT4A — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) May 9, 2022

