Today is Victory Day: Will Putin officially declare War on Ukraine

The Russian Federation celebrates Victory Day and the Old Continent celebrates Europe Day.

This year's parade in Moscow to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War shifts attention from the end of World War II to the Russian Federation's war with Ukraine, which began on February 24.

The Russian president will deliver a speech on Red Square in Moscow ahead of a parade of troops, tanks, missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles, and analysts expect Vladimir Putin to send a message to the West. Some predict one of the following actions: Putin to declare open war on Ukraine and universal mobilization; to invade Moldova from Transnistria; to include the conquered territories in the south of Ukraine as part of the temporarily occupied Crimea, with their subsequent integration into the Russian Federation.

The parade aims to demonstrate Russia's military might. Thousands of troops will cross Moscow's Red Square, followed by tanks, armored vehicles and missiles.

77 planes will fly over. Supersonic fighters and Tu-160 strategic bombers will fly over St. Basil's Cathedral. For the first time since 2010, the Il-80 “Судного дня“(Doomsday) command aircraft will be included, which would transport Russia's top elite in the event of a nuclear war.

The Kremlin has announced that there will be parades in a total of 28 Russian cities, which will include 65,000 people, military equipment and more than 400 aircraft.

May 9 is also Europe Day - the holiday of the European Union, of unity and peace on the old continent. On that date, French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman read the historic declaration of European unification.

