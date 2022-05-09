COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 151 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

151 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal. 138 people were cured and 7 died.

2577 tests were performed or 6% of the samples were positive.

737 infected people were hospitalized, and 78 of them were placed in intensive care units.

75 new doses of vaccines have been administered.

100% of the victims of the virus have not been vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES