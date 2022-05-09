COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 151 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

May 9, 2022, Monday
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 151 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pexels

151 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal. 138 people were cured and 7 died.

2577 tests were performed or 6% of the samples were positive.

737 infected people were hospitalized, and 78 of them were placed in intensive care units.

75 new doses of vaccines have been administered.

100% of the victims of the virus have not been vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

/BGNES

