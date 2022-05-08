COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 201 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

201 are the new cases of Covid in Bulgaria. This is 45 cases more than yesterday, according to the Unified Information Portal for Combating Coronavirus.

1 infected died during the day. A total of 36,966 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

70.15% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and the deceased also did not have a dose of antiviral drug.

205 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and the total number of patients in Bulgaria is 989,234.

13 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 76.92% of them have not been vaccinated.

737 are hospitalized in total, and 78 are in intensive care units.

115 doses of vaccine were given for the last 24 hours, and a total of 4,386,264 doses have been injected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BGNES