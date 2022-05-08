COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 201 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 8, 2022, Sunday // 09:08
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 201 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

201 are the new cases of Covid in Bulgaria. This is 45 cases more than yesterday, according to the Unified Information Portal for Combating Coronavirus.

1 infected died during the day. A total of 36,966 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

70.15% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and the deceased also did not have a dose of antiviral drug.

205 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and the total number of patients in Bulgaria is 989,234.

13 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 76.92% of them have not been vaccinated.

737 are hospitalized in total, and 78 are in intensive care units.

115 doses of vaccine were given for the last 24 hours, and a total of 4,386,264 doses have been injected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria