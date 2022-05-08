4 People Died in a Fire at a Nursing Home in Varna

Four people died in a fire at a nursing home in Varna, located near St. Marina Hospital, the Regional Police Directorate said.

The dead were three men aged 70 and 73 and an 88-year-old woman. Another 83-year-old resident of the home was hospitalized in danger of death. The 5 teams of the fire brigade in Varna and the police officers who responded to the second evacuated 20 people from the home. The total capacity of the social institution is 90.

The flames started minutes before 3 o'clock at night. Home officials tried to put out the fire with hand tools.

The home accommodated elderly and disabled people, which made evacuation difficult.

Police are investigating. There are cameras in each of the rooms of the home, which investigators are checking to determine the cause of this tragic incident. Pre-trial proceedings were instituted in the case, under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Varna.

In November last year, 9 residents of a nursing home in the village of Royak died in the flames that engulfed the home.

